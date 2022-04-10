National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $37.60 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

