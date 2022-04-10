National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter worth $245,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,632 in the last ninety days.

BIGZ stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

