National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,275 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $2,641,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,166 shares of company stock worth $18,195,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

