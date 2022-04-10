National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $453.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.36 and a 200-day moving average of $556.33. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.