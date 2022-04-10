National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,692 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

