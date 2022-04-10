Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.