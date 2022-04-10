Multiplier Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $12,980.31 and $166.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.13 or 0.07600414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.53 or 0.99769503 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

