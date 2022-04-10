M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

