Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. 850,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

