Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 1,292,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

