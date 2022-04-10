Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.46. 2,551,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

