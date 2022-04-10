Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,909,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,052,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,570,000 after buying an additional 3,112,341 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. 2,474,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,876. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

