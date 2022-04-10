Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,974,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,248. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.