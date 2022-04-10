Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 274.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 70.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.