Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. 2,397,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,331. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

