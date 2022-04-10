Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,754 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $132,000.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,247. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

