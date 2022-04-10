Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,555. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

