Morgan Stanley Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $36.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at 28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 29.71. TPG has a one year low of 26.50 and a one year high of 35.40.
About TPG (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
