Morgan Stanley Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $11.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,500 shares of company stock worth $742,976. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.