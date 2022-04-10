Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.19.

COUP opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.70. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

