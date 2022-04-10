Morgan Stanley Reiterates €6.40 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.05).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.56 ($6.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.74. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

