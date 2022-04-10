Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€10.70” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.76) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.56) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.30 ($9.12).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.95 ($7.64) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

