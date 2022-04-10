Morgan Stanley Cuts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $157.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $134.30 on Friday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth $233,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.