Morgan Stanley Cuts OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €48.40

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.