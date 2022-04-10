Morgan Stanley Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $211.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.16 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Honeywell International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 464,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

