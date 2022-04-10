Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MONRY shares. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.