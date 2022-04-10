Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MONRY shares. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. Moncler has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

