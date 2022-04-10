Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average is $311.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.