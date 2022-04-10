Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVO. Stephens dropped their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $919.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 343,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

