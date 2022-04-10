Misbloc One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,884.00 (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Misbloc has a market cap of $3.06 million and $48,884.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,854,557 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

