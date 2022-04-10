Michael K. Grimm Buys 504,600 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

