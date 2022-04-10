Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,526 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

