Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

MEOH stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

