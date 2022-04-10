Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $9.69 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $61,740.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,001,444 coins and its circulating supply is 80,001,346 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

