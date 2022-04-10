Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

