Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.