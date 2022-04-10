Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $72.89. 21,937,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,376,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

