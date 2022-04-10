Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.68. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

