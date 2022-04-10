Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00263476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.45 or 0.00653919 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

