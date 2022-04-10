MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
MNOV opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
