MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

