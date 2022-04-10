Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,775,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,739,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

