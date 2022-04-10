Martkist Hits Market Cap of $14,441.54 (MARTK)

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Martkist has a market capitalization of $14,441.54 and $2,113.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007021 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Martkist (CRYPTO:MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Martkist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Martkist using one of the exchanges listed above.

