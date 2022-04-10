Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.