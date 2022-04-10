Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSP opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

