Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MCHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 17,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

