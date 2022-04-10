Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.17. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 2,317 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.