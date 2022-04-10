Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Magna International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.