MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 4.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 21,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 510,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

