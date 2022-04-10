Lynch Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.66 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock remained flat at $$131.87 on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

