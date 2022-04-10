Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

