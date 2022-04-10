Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 4.3% on Insider Buying Activity

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $49.82. Approximately 4,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Specifically, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares during the period.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

